GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,892,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,686,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.4% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

