GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 15,069 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $444.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.