GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 3,855 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $135.41 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

