GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $23.68 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,680,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

