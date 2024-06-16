GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $376,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

