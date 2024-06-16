GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $438,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $258.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

