GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $8.95 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

