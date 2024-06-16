GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $851,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

