GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $252,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,701,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

