GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $341,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Hess by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

HES opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Profile



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

