GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $431,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

