GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.10. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.