GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 133,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 102,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

