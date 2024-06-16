GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,157,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,964,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 14.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 185,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $363.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $363.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.