GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after buying an additional 50,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 69.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 52,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

