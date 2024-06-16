GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,372 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $306.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $308.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

