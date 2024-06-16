GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Purchases Shares of 108,122 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 108,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Altria Group by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Altria Group stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

