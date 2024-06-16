GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes $37.44 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 631,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,442,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

