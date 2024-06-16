GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes $4.61 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,330,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $497.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.14. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

