GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes $797,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $239.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.03 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

