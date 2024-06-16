GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,968,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,392,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,148,000 after buying an additional 202,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after acquiring an additional 340,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,206,000 after acquiring an additional 75,287 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.81.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9 %

DRI opened at $148.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

