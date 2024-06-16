GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after buying an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,960,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

