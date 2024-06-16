GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial lowered GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

