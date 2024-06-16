Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.22. Golconda Gold shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Golconda Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Golconda Gold (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million during the quarter. Golconda Gold had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Golconda Gold Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golconda Gold Company Profile

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.

