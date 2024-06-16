Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
