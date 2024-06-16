Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

