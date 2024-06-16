Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Lowered to $13.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GFI. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Gold Fields stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

