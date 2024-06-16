Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 3,184,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,845,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

