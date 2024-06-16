Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

