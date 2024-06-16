Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Down 4.4%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 202,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,768,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

