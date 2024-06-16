Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $12,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

