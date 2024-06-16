Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $317.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

