Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $278,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

