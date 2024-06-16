Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $364,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $258,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 35.7% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

