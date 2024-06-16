Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $453,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $540.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Melius lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

