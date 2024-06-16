Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67. The company has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

