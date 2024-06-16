Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU opened at $91.99 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.93.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

