GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading Up 23%

Shares of GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) were up 23% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 131,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 36,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.
