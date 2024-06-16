GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.05. 9,561,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 13,780,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.03.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $695,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

