Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and traded as low as C$0.45. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48.
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
