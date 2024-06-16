Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading Down 4.6%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.77. 44,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 323,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $234,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

