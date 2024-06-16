Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,722.91

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,722.91 ($34.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,824 ($35.96). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($35.78), with a volume of 111,042 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.17) to GBX 3,340 ($42.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.47) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.93) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.12), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($632,341.65). In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,289.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($632,341.65). Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
