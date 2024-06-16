Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Greif has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Greif has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, for a total transaction of $275,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,901.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,732 shares of company stock worth $532,020 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Greif from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

