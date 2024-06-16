Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 274,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 423,621 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRND. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Grindr Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Grindr

In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $3,499,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,388,761 shares in the company, valued at $319,206,624.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,694,533 shares of company stock worth $16,305,259. 78.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Grindr by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

