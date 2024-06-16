Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,282 shares changing hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

