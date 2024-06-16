Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 4,282 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 125.00%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
