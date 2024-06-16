Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Guild Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GHLD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Guild has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In other Guild news, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry purchased 4,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,695.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Insiders own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

