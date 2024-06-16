Harry Sloan Sells 250,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

