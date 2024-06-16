Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE) Shares Down 0.4%

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units (TSE:HUTE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.51 and last traded at 9.62. 9,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.66.
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.55.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF – Class A Units
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Enhanced Income ETF - Class A Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.