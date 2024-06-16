Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.71

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and traded as low as $27.40. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 350 shares traded.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $444.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
