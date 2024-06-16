Head-To-Head Analysis: KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Codere Online Luxembourg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Codere Online Luxembourg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.62% 39.10% 11.06% Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.25 $1.00 billion $0.99 25.43 Codere Online Luxembourg N/A N/A -$1.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares KONE Oyj and Codere Online Luxembourg’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Codere Online Luxembourg.

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codere Online Luxembourg has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KONE Oyj and Codere Online Luxembourg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00 Codere Online Luxembourg 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codere Online Luxembourg has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Codere Online Luxembourg’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codere Online Luxembourg is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Codere Online Luxembourg on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

