Head-To-Head Review: Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sound Group and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 105.56%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Sound Group.

This table compares Sound Group and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $2.24 billion 0.00 $12.54 million $0.99 2.17 Eventbrite $326.13 million 1.44 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -25.42

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sound Group beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

